WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. military raid that took out Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a bigger deal than the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden during the Obama administration.



Trump is detailing the operation during an announcement at the White House.



The president acknowledges that the death of bin Laden was significant, but he believes the news about al-Baghdadi is even bigger news.



Trump says that bin Laden didn't become a global name in terrorism until the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The president says that's in contrast to al-Baghdadi, who Trump says is responsible for building a caliphate.