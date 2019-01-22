The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting two cases of an antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Arkansans who traveled to Tijuana, Mexico for surgery.

ADH said these two cases are linked to a national outbreak.

Health officials in Mexico reportedly identified "poor infection control practices" at Grand View Hospital, which included improperly cleaning equipment used during surgery.

The CDC and ADH are asking that anyone who had surgery at the Grand View Hospital in August 2018 to get screened for hepatitis C, hepatitis B, and HIV, "even though the risk for developing one of these infections is thought to be low."

If you received treatment at the Grand View Hospital during or after August 2018, you are asked to call 501-661-2136 to arrange a screening.