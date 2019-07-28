INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KTHV) -Two people are dead and three others are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 167 south of Cave City.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday Arkansas State Police responded to an accident involving a Chevy Tahoe and a Honda CRV. Both drivers, Drew Grant, 33, of Jackson, Mo. and Daniel Petty, 59, of Essex, Mo. were killed in the accident. Two other adults and a juvenile suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the accident.





