PULASKI COUNTY, AR (KTHV) -Two people have been killed in separate pedestrian accidents on Arkansas roadways. Just after 6pm Saturday, Tonelle Brown, 41, of North Little Rock was killed when he was attempting to put fuel in a vehicle at the James Street entrance ramp on U.S. 67 in Jacksonville. According to an Arkansas State Police report, Brown was struck by a truck attempting to enter U.S. 67. A few hours later Arkansas State Police responded to another pedestrian accident on I-30 in downtown Little Rock. Kelly Wood, 42, of Harrison, was attempting to cross the Interstate around 10:40pm when she was struck by a vehicle that was westbound on 1-30. Both accidents are being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.