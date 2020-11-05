ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County deputies are asking for the public's help to find two missing girls believed to have run away.

Deputies say the two girls left a home in Central, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Alyssa Williamson, who has blonde hair and stands approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall, takes medicines daily that she does not have with her, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a light blue shirt with “Southern Marsh” on the front pocket.



Angel Howard has blonde hair, stands approximately 5-feet tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts with elephants on them and a red hoodie.

Alyssa Williamson, Angel Howard

Anderson County Sheriff's Office

If you see either of these two girls or have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2020-24616.