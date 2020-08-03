Two more people in Tennessee have tested positive for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The cases are out of Nashville and Memphis. They bring the total number of cases in Tennessee to three.

Officials say the woman from Nashville has mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at home. They aren't sure where she was exposed to the virus.It's believed her case is not travel-related.

The person in Memphis is in good condition and getting treatment in isolation at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

