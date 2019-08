LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to officials at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Chancellor Andrew Rogerson has resigned from his position.

Officials say this move will go into effect on Sunday, Sept. 1.

In an update to the campus, UA System President Dr. Bobbitt said he will talk to the campus community and external stakeholders over the next few days and make a decision about the future leadership for this institution.

More on this story as it develops.