UAMS begins offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots

Within the first day of the vaccine clinic opening, UAMS gave close to 200 booster shots.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS started giving out shots to those eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Sept. 27.

This booster shot is something many have been waiting for after several days of wondering who was eligible and when they could get it.

It's not on UAMS' campus, but at the old Red Cross building by the zoo.

Organizers said they gave close to 200 booster shots on the first day.

Clyde Butler said he's been waiting a long time for this.

"I do believe in the science, so it wasn't a question of if or not, but as soon as I could," he said.

Butler did just that by making an appointment for his COVID-19 booster last week, so he could be one of the first to get it when the UAMS clinic opened up.

"Once I heard that we were clear to get the booster in my age group, I wanted to sign up for it," he said.

Butler said he got in line to get the shot, not only for his own protection but for his sister battling cancer who he will be visiting this weekend.

"In her condition, we would not want to bring anything there to harm her," he said.

Butler was one of the 100 appointments UAMS had on the schedule for Monday, while Derwin Clark just walked right in.

"Just had to come in and fill out some paperwork and answer some questions and that was it, then I got the shot," Clark said.

Both Butler and Clark just received the booster, but Deb Hutts with UAMS said they're also offering the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna, as well as the flu shot.

"You can get your COVID-19 booster shot and your flu shot the same day," she said.

As far as the Pfizer booster shot goes, anyone over the age of 65 or anyone with chronic health conditions and is at risk for severe disease qualify.

Hutts said there are two big things she wants people to understand before they get the booster:

It must be at least six months from your second dose

If you received the monoclonal antibody therapy, you need to wait 90 days

"Whenever we give you the antibody and fusion therapy, we are infusing a large quantity of antibodies and we don't want to duplicate that therapy in anyone," she said.

Finally being able to give and receive the extra layer of protection is putting a smile on both health professionals' and patients' faces, according to Hutts.

"It's very similar to when we started giving dose one. You can kind of sense the relief," she said.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.