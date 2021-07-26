As virus cases fill Arkansas hospitals, UAMS limits visitor policy

UAMS has returned to its restricted visitor access for patients after officials said the rise in cases began to be a concern within Arkansas hospitals.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — UAMS has returned to its restricted visitor access for patients. Officials said an increase in COVID-19 patients lead them to limit crowd space for visitors starting today, July 26.

Only one visitor is allowed on any given day for all in-patients that don't have COVID-19.

"We can't afford to have the crowding that we're seeing in our waiting rooms, and our lobby and our common spaces with visitors," said UAMS CEO, Dr. Steppe Mette.

"Just from yesterday we saw a 10% increase in our COVID patients and a 20-25% increase from the end of last week, so it really continues to go in the wrong direction," said Dr. Mette.

He encourages people to continue to wear masks, especially if they aren't vaccinated.

UAMS officials said they haven't heard any gripes from current patients on the new policy, but previous patients took to social media triggered by the restrictions in place.

Ashley McClain had to deliver her baby boy Harrison this time last year while dealing with complications from her pregnancy. She suffered from a serious pregnancy condition that hospitalized her a month before giving birth.

"I remember just wanting so bad to have somebody there with me because no one should have to experience the fear of not knowing if you're going to be okay or not alone," said McClain.

Her husband could only be there briefly for the birth.

She spent weeks facetiming her older boys and could only take selfies of her and her new baby.

"I remember before they put me under, I prayed that God would not take me from my kids and I think that was my strength to make it through all of it, because I had to be there for them," said McClain.

Earlier this year the "No patient left alone act" passed through legislation guaranteeing the patients could have at least one visitor, for which McClain is grateful.

She doesn't want anyone else experiencing what she did.