University of Central Arkansas navigates move-in day amid coronavirus pandemic

Typically the move-in process is one day, but this year it was split into two, so they could limit the number of cars and students coming through.

CONWAY, Ark. — On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of students moved back to the University of Central Arkansas's campus amid the ongoing pandemic.

After months of preparations, according to President Houston Davis, the streets of UCA's campus finally have some life back in them.

"There's just something about the energy that the students bring to us and remind us on a regular basis about why we're in this business," he said.

Cars lined the streets while over 400 student volunteers unloaded families' belongings.

Karon Marbley, one of the co-directors for the Student Orientation Staff, said wearing masks and social distancing was a top priority.

"They put the belongings of the student on the ground, instead of handing it off to other volunteers, so we can limit our reaction with physical touching," he said.

The volunteer process had to be tweaked as well, according to the other co-director for the Student Orientation Staff, Lani Meares.

"This time they had to pre-register and they had to sign up for a video registration and kind of a video training and in that training, we kink of walked through all of our protocols," she said.

Protocols like wearing a face mask at all times, going in residence halls one way and out the other, each student bringing no more than two guests inside the dorms, and hand sanitizing frequently.

"Our priority is to make sure our freshmen get moved into halls safely and their belongings do, as well, it's also important and our top priority to make sure our volunteers are safe, as well," Marbley said.

The fall semester will have a different rhythm to it than in years past, Davis said, with virtual and in-person instruction and restrictions on the number of people inside residence and dining halls.

"It's just going to be thinking about spacing, it's going to be thinking about numbers, it's going to be thinking about being outside when you can be outside," he said.

Even though things may look and feel a little different on campus, Davis wants to ensure everyone who's a part of the Bears family, this is still a safe place to call home.

"When a student comes to UCA, we are going to be looking out for their well being and put their health and safety first and foremost and that's what we plan to do," he said.

UCA's first day of classes is Thursday, Aug. 20.