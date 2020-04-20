LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the launching of the website on March 26, UpLiftArkansas has continuously rolled out new resources dedicated to our state.

On Monday the two marketing companies, Mangan Holcomb Partners and Team SI, along with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced a brand new partnership.

They are teaming up with mental health practices across Arkansas to offer free services to our frontline heroes.

Tim Whitley, Team SI CEO and founder, said they wanted to do something specifically for local healthcare workers.

"Usually these types of people, they always want to help other people that sometimes they may not see in the mirror that they may need help," he said.

Some of the most selfless people in our state are experiencing things we can't even imagine.

Ken Clark, CEO of Chenal Family Therapy PLC, said they are witnessing what could turn into post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It's not just the concept of mental health or mental wellness, these folks are experiencing trauma every day," he said.

Clark and his practice quickly recognized what was taking place throughout the community, so they began to rally other mental health professionals and simultaneously discovered UpLiftArkansas.com.

"It seemed like the perfect overlap of someone who was wanting to create a directory to help Arkansans and we had a field over here of professionals that were wanting to help Arkansans," he said.

While Tim Whitley said this same idea had been floating around his team for the past month.

"We have 120 employees that are facing this and I see the stress in their faces, can you only imagine what it would be like in front of a nurse or an ER doctor," he said.

If you're a mental health professional, you can easily add your services to the website if you go under "Listings," then "Add A Listing."

Once you get there, you will then click on "Place" and you will choose two different categories: "Services", "Mental Health" with the tag "Pro Bono."

Clark said any mental health provider in the state can register.

"For the little bit of energy they have left, little band of bandwidth, we want to encourage them to give back," he said.

With professionals already signed up to help, all healthcare workers have to do is click on the "Resource" tab, find "Free Therapy Support for Frontline Workers" and they can browse their options.

"We're all in this together, it's not a question of are you strong are you weak? Do you need help? We all need help," Clark said.

The services will be available through June 30.

If you have an idea you’d like to see on the website, you can add it under "Suggest a Resource."