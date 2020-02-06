VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Logan Shearburn has been missing since May 19 from Van Buren.

Logan is 5’6” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Logan was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie, dark Wrangler jeans, black and purple tennis shoes and a gray hat with a Superman logo.

Please share this post and contact Van Buren Police Department with any information at 479-474-1234.

