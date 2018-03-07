LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - If you've been following the Diamond Hogs this season, you were probably heartbroken about their College World Series loss. One fan from Cabot decided to channel that grief into a parody song about the Diamond Hogs.

Matt Sammons wrote a parody of Luke Combs' hit song "One Number Away" that pokes a little fun at the Razorbacks.

Here is an excerpt from the song:

We were one pop-up away from callin' the Hogs winnin' it all and we're dyin'

Sammons posted the song in a video to his Facebook page. It has since garnered 45,000 views.

