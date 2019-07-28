According to First Electric Cooperative, a substation was vandalized this morning and caused a power outage for more than 1,800 customers in certain areas of Saline County.

The suspects were attempting to steal copper from the substation and caused extensive damage to equipment. The company said that their crews are working to safely and quickly replace the damaged equipment.

The estimated time of restoration is by 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

For more information, please refer to the outage viewer at http://outage.fecc.coop