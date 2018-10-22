BARRON, Wis. - The Barron County Sheriff's Department has identified two vehicles of interest in the search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said on Monday that through video camera footage from businesses and homes, they have identified two vehicles that were near the Closs home on Monday, Oct. 15, when Jayme Closs' parents were murdered and Jayme went missing.

RELATED: 2,000 searchers needed for Jayme Closs case

Fitzgerald said the first vehicle is likely a 2008-2014 red or orange Dodge Challenger. The second is likely either a 2006-2010 black Ford Edge, or a 2004-2010 black Acura MDX.

Barron County officials are asking for the public's assistance to gather tips about three vehicles of interest, including a 2006-2010 black Ford Edge, a 2004-2010 black Acura MDX and a 2008-2014 red/orange Dodge Challenger.

KARE

Barron County officials are asking for the public's assistance to gather tips about three vehicles of interest, including a 2006-2010 black Ford Edge, a 2004-2010 black Acura MDX and a 2008-2014 red/orange Dodge Challenger.

KARE

Barron County officials are asking for the public's assistance to gather tips about three vehicles of interest, including a 2006-2010 black Ford Edge, a 2004-2010 black Acura MDX and a 2008-2014 red/orange Dodge Challenger.

KARE

These are vehicles of interest and not necessarily suspect vehicles. Fitzgerald said anyone who has seen them should call the tip line with the time observed, location and license plate number if they have it. The tip line is 1-855-744-3879.

Sightings of Jayme should still be called in directly to 911.

Investigators have received more than 1,300 tips in this case, and have closed 1,100, according to Fitzgerald.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking for 2,000 volunteers for another citywide search for clues on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Fitzgerald said they've determined they want to search that bigger area based on their investigation.

Barron County Sheriff's office gives the latest on the search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs. Posted by KARE 11 on Monday, October 22, 2018

© 2018 KARE