OREGON CITY, Ore — A venomous spider whose bites are “potentially medically significant” was spotted in Oregon for the first time last month.

A brown widow spider was found in Oregon City and the Oregon Department of Agriculture is determining if the spider has established in Oregon.

The brown widow is native to Africa, and only known to be in California, Gulf states and Florida in the United States, according to the ODA. It likes to stay hidden and in dark places, officials said.

The spider is known for having an orange hourglass on the underside of its body. It has spiny egg sacs that can be found in dark corners and other sheltered areas.

Brown widow egg sacs

Oregon Department of Agriculture

Brown widow venom is similar to black widow venom, according to the ODA.

If you believe you’ve found a brown widow, take pictures of it and notify the ODA at plant-entomologists@oda.state.or.us or 503-986-4636.

