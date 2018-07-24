Dozens of national headlines focused recently on the claim that San Francisco is now letting non-citizens register to vote. It all started when the city announced the release of new voters forms last week, prompting many viewers to ask Verify:

THE QUESTION:

Is San Francisco really allowing non-citizens to vote?

THE ANSWER:

In short, yes. But there's more to the story.

The San Francisco Department of Elections did start sending out voter registration forms for non-citizens last week. These let non-citizens, of any legal status, register to vote if certain criteria are met - but are only for the San Francisco School Board elections.

Non-citizen voters who register and are approved will not be able to vote in any state or federal elections, just the local school races.

WHAT WE FOUND:

San Francisco voters passed "Proposition N" in 2016 which extended the voting rights in the local school board elections to non-citizens.

According to the San Francisco Department of Elections, the city Board of Supervisors required the creation of a non-citizen registration form.

The form lists a number of criteria that non-citizens must meet. Among them are the requirements that applicants must live in San Francisco, not be in prison or on parole for a felony, and must be the parent, legal guardian or caregiver of a child under 19.

The form also explains at the bottom of the checklist that:

"Registering to vote with the Non-Citizen Voter Registration Form does not permit you to vote in any other federal, state, or local elections."

Some have asked if this only applies to non-citizens who are legally in the country. Neither the application form nor the text of Proposition N, say anything about legal status and only require that the applicant not be a United States Citizen.

BOTTOM LINE

San Francisco is allowing non-citizens to register for school board elections. Those who register can be legal or illegal non-citizens but have to meet certain criteria to be approved.

According to the Department of Elections website, the city has also required that potential applicants be visually warned that "any information provided to the Department may be obtained by the federal government."

