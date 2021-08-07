Answering the most frequent questions that Arkansans have about COVID-19

As cases continue to rise in Arkansas due to the spread of the Delta variant, many people have questions. We rounded up the ones we see the most.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As cases continue to rise in Arkansas due to the spread of the Delta variant, many people have questions. We rounded up the ones we see the most being sent to our newsroom, beginning with Sue, who contacted THV11 and asked, "someone said they did not need the vaccine since they already had COVID is that true?"

Our sources, the CDC and FDA, both say this is false. Even if you've had COVID-19 they still recommend getting fully vaccinated.

Another question comes from a viewer named Barbara, who asks, "should heart patients get the vaccine since it seems to lead to fluid around the heart issues?"

Again, we turned to the CDC as our source, which did publish a report back in May about a handful of reported cases of myocarditis—or inflammation of the heart—in young people who got the vaccine.

But, the CDC actually included people with heart problems in the first groups they recommended to get vaccinated early on.

So we can Verify, according to the CDC, yes, heart patients should get the vaccine. The American Heart Association agrees, saying the benefits far outweigh the risks.

Another common vaccine question comes from Lynn who asks, "if I have an allergic reaction to influenza and pneumonia vaccines should I take the COVID-19 vaccine?"

The CDC says if you have a history of reacting to vaccines, talk with your doctor first. Each of the three current vaccines has different ingredients, and one of them may work for you.