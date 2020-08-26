How are COVID-19 recoveries determined in Arkansas? | VERIFY

Many questions have been raised over how cases are classified as "recovered." We reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health for answers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As the state continues to track COVID-19 cases and recoveries, it's raised questions about how cases are classified as "recovered."

So, we set out to verify.

A THV11 viewer emailed us and asked:

"How does the Arkansas Department of Health determine COVID-19 recovery rates? So many people have long lasting side effects, they are not recovered simply based on a set number of days after testing positive."

Our source? The Arkansas Department of Health.

"After a 10-day isolation period after the onset of symptoms... or from the date of a test... if a patient is asymptomatic, a nurse will call the patient," a spokesperson explained. "If the patient reports not having a fever for at least a day and the symptoms are improving, the patient will be marked as recovered."

But what happens if the person doesn't answer the phone?

According to the ADH, that person will be marked as recovered after 14 days of the first sign of symptoms unless they've been admitted to the hospital or are deceased.

So, if someone's COVID-19 effects are significant enough to require hospitalization, that person would not automatically be classified as recovered.