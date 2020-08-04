TOLEDO, Ohio — So many people have questions about the coronavirus and with news of a tiger in New York testing positive, pet owners want to know if their furry friends are in danger.

Our sources for these questions include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Can my pet get COVID-19 from me or any other human?

In short, no.

The CDC says there's no evidence to suggest we can spread the virus to our pets, or that they can spread it to us.

There haven't been any pets to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States to this point.

The AMVA says there are two dogs and two cats outside the U.S. who tested positive after living with infected people, but that's it around the world.

Should I care for my pets differently during the pandemic?

The AMVA says, if you're not infected, keep caring for them the same.

The CDC says if you are sick with COVID-19, don't isolate with your pets. You can drop them off with a healthy family member or friend.

Regardless, try to limit contact between strangers and your pets.

Pets aside, can COVID-19 spread to wild animals?

Yes, sometimes, the CDC says.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York was the first U.S. animal case and the CDC says it's still learning about this virus, but it looks like it can spread from people to animals in some cases.

