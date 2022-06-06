A post that claims Target will exchange used Cat & Jack brand clothing for new items is getting a lot of shares online. Is it true or too good to be true?

HOUSTON — Having kids is expensive, so we know parents are always looking for ways to save some money.

That’s why a post that claims Target will exchange used Cat & Jack brand clothing for new items is getting a lot of shares online.

It says, “Did you know that Cat and Jack will take back your kids’ clothes?! Yes, even the ones with holes in their knees, stains, or just OUTGROWN! Just bring them to your local Target and exchange for new”. The post adds “Keep in mind that you might have to have your receipt to exchange”.

It seems too good to be true, so KHOU 11 News verified if Target really does exchange used clothes for new ones.

A Target spokesperson says Cat & Jack is a Target owned brand, so per their return policy, “if you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.”

KHOU 11 News can verify the social media post is TRUE for 365 days after you check out. You can actually return any of these Target brand items within a year - just be sure to save a copy of your receipt.