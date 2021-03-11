No, vaccination against COVID-19 doesn't impact your ability to donate blood

A viewer asked if it was true that if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, that you can't donate blood. That's false.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There has been much speculation about what you can and cannot do once you get vaccinated.

For example, one viewer asked, “Is it true you cannot donate blood if you've been vaccinated?”

According to our sources Joshua Gwin with The Arkansas Blood Institute and the American Red Cross, this assumption isn't true, and there's science to back it up.

“You actually can completely come in and donate blood even if you’ve been vaccinated. As a matter of fact, your vaccination status does not have any effect on your ability to donate blood,” Gwin said.

A spokesperson with The Red Cross says this is also true with vaccines such as measles, mumps, influenza, etc.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is designed to generate an immune response to help protect an individual from illness, but vaccine components themselves are not found within the blood stream.”

So we can verify, it is false to claim that it is unsafe to donate blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

It is totally safe for you to donate blood after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.