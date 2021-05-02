VERIFY: Is 'COVID-arm' a real side effect of the vaccine?

There has been a rumor that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause "COVID-arm," such as a knot in the arm, itching, or white spots at the vaccine site.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some people are still on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine, and many have questions about the side effects... so, let's verify.

Sandy emailed THV11 to ask:

"Do the covid vaccines have steroids in them? Can you verify "covid arm"? a knot in the arm, itching, or white spots at the vaccine site?"

We took Sandy's questions directly to the Arkansas Department of Health.

First off we can verify that, no, the COVID-19 vaccines do not have steroids in them.

But what about the so-called "covid-arm" side effect?

The ADH says vaccines do trigger an immune response, which can produce some mild side-effects. Those can include pain, redness, or swelling.

It can also include swollen lymph nodes in your arm where the vaccine was administered.

So we can verify yes, you could experience some side effects, but they should go away in a few days.