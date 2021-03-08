No, the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect your fertility

As cases rise across the state, there are still some who have vaccine hesitation who are wanting to conceive or planning to have a baby.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As reported cases of COVID infections go up, so are the vaccination rates here in Arkansas. But there is still vaccine hesitation for some wanting to conceive or preparing to have a baby.

Many breastfeeding moms, those expecting, and those trying to get pregnant have expressed concern about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several VERIFY viewers have asked us: "Is it true that my fertility could be affected if I receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines?"

The answer is no.

Our sources are The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Dr. Leticia Jones with Baptist Health.

According to the ACOG, the COVID-19 vaccine does not in any way affect fertility currently or in the future.

In its most latest practice advisory published on July 30, ACOG recommended vaccination for anyone eligible who may consider pregnancy in the future. "

Claims linking COVID-19 vaccines to infertility are unfounded and have no scientific evidence supporting them," the advisory said.

The ACOG also recommends that all eligible persons, including pregnant and lactating individuals, receive a COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine series.

Dr. Leticia Jones – obstetrician and gynecologist at Baptist Health tells us, "I agree with ACOG's statement and recommend the vaccine to my patients and family including my children, two of which are girls."

So we can verify that this claim is false. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect fertility now or in the future.