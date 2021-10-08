Do minors need parental consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Many parents have taken to social media saying they don't want their kids to get the vaccine in Arkansas. But is it up to them?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every day, we receive questions and claims about COVID-19 and vaccines in Arkansas as the delta variant causes a surge in hospitalizations and positive cases.

With school about to start, parents are having a lot of questions about kids wearing masks and the safety of the vaccine.

Going back to school this fall comes with some added tasks to tack on to the typical supply list. Masks, sanitizers, wipes, and for some, the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, children 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Some parents have taken to social media saying they don't want their kids to get the shot. But is it up to them?

One viewer asked the VERIFY team, "Is it true that minors between 12-17 years do not need parental consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine?"

To date, at least 41 states require parental consent for minors under the age of 18 to get the vaccine.

Arkansas is one of them, but there are some exceptions.

According to Arkansas Code Title 20, minors do not need their parent's consent if they're married, when it's given in connection with pregnancy or childbirth, when they're with an adult sibling, or a doctor finds them of sufficient intelligence to understand and appreciate the consequences.

So, whether or not minors need parental consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine depends on where you live.

And while there are some exceptions here in Arkansas, most minors will need permission from their parent.