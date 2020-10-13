Do nursing homes, other businesses require you to get flu shots? | Verify

A viewer asked us if any employers in Arkansas make flu shots mandatory, so we reached out to the health department to get answers.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As if COVID-19 wasn't enough, flu season is nearly upon us and health officials are encouraging everyone to get their flu shots this month to protect themselves from the virus.

Recently, a viewer asked us: "Are flu shots mandatory for the following? Hospitals and or Clinics, School personnel and pregnant women before birthing their newborn. I’ve heard so many people say that it’s mandatory. Can this legally be forced by employers and Doctors prior to birth?"

According to a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health, the state doesn't have a law that mandates flu shots every year.

But it's not uncommon for businesses or employers involving medicine to require staff to get the flu shot. Nursing homes, for example, do require flu shots.

Ultimately, businesses can make the decision on whether an employee must have a flu shot.

Some places require staff to get an annual flu shot and some don't.