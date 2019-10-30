LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some central Arkansas law enforcement says poisoned or tainted Halloween candy is not something parents should be too concerned about because it never really happens.

"We always check the candy just to make sure," Matt Price said.

That's advice parents are told to do every year out of concerns strangers are tainting candy.

"Make sure the wrappers haven't been tampered with. That's all we do. And we try a few just to make sure!" Kevin Brown said.

But all of the parents THV11 spoke with Tuesday at the Little Rock Zoo's "Boo At The Zoo" event said they believe it is a myth.

"I like to think that's a complete urban myth. It's an improbable thing," Price said.

So, how likely is it that someone is actually trying to poison your child? Or trying to get them high, by slipping in marijuana edibles?

THV11 reached out to three law enforcement agencies in central Arkansas: The Little Rock Police Department, Conway Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Conway and Pulaski County both have zero reports of tainted Halloween candy in the last five to ten years. Little Rock Police had one report last year after a mother posted a photo online, claiming there was a razor blade in a piece of candy. But a spokesperson said the claim ended up being fake.

"Honestly, all of our candy is already wrapped, if he's going to eat any home-baked goods, it's from our neighbors that we knew. It's just not a big concern," Katherine Holmstrom said.

A spokesperson with the Drug Enforcement Administration said the DEA usually does not see these types of cases on a federal level. They also said it is highly unlikely parents will find THC-laced candies in their kids trick or treat bag.

"We try to be trusting of our fellow humans," Robin Brown said.

All of the departments tell THV11 this is not a big concern for them on Halloween night either. But, you should still do a quick check just to make sure.

"We keep the trick or treating tradition alive. Still, let your kids trick or treat! We believe in trick or treating," Robin Brown said.

Little Rock Police said they are more concerned with kids getting hit by cars while going door to door, so use caution while trick-or-treating this year.