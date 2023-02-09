Yes, there is a recall on Fabuloso cleaner due to bacteria exposure risk

The recalled bottles of Fabuloso could contain a bacteria that can cause a serious infection in certain vulnerable populations.

Fabuloso is a popular household cleaning product manufactured by Colgate-Palmolive.

Millions of people use the fragrant multi-purpose cleaner to remove dirt and grime on hard surfaces in their homes.

Recent online searches show some people are wondering if Fabuloso has been recalled.

THE QUESTION

Is there a recall on Fabuloso cleaner?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a recall on certain Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners in the U.S. due to a risk of exposure to bacteria.

WHAT WE FOUND

There is currently a recall on certain bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner in the United States and Canada due to a risk of exposure to bacteria, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada.

On Feb. 8, Colgate-Palmolive issued a voluntary recall on about 4.9 million bottles of its Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner in the U.S., and around 56,000 bottles in Canada. The company cited a “risk of bacteria growth” in the recalled products because a “preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.”

Colgate-Palmolive said the recalled products may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a break in the skin and potentially cause an infection.

People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to Pseudomonas bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Symptoms of a pseudomonas infection depend on where the infection is,” Kaiser Permanente says on its website. “But all pseudomonas infections can make you very sick if they spread through the bloodstream. A serious infection can cause symptoms of high fever, chills, confusion, and shock.”

The following Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners are included in this recall. The affected batches have a manufacturing (lot) code whose first 8 digits begin with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

Lavender Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ; 1.65L (Canada Only)

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON

Refreshing Lemon Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Passion of Fruits Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Spring Fresh Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

Ocean Scent

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says many of the recalled cleaners were sold online at Amazon.com, and in-store at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023.

If you purchased any of the recalled Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners, you should stop using them immediately and contact Colgate-Palmolive to request a full refund or a free replacement product. The consumer recall form can be found at www.fabuloso.com/recall.

To receive a refund or replacement, consumers should take a picture of the recalled cleaner’s UPC and lot code, and dispose of the product in its container. The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns against emptying out the recalled cleaner before throwing it away.

As of Feb. 9, no incidents of bacteria exposure or injuries have been reported in relation to the current recall. No other Fabuloso products are impacted by this recall.