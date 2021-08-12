No, there's not a mileage based fee in President Biden's 'Build Back Better Plan'

One viewer wanted to know if it's true that there's a yearly driving fee included in President Biden's Build Back Better plan? Let's VERIFY.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Plenty of questions have come out of the more than 2,000 page Infrastructure Bill.

One THV11 VERIFY viewer asked: "Is it true there is some sort of driving tax or fee that you will have to pay each year based on your vehicles mileage and how much you have driven that year included in President Biden's Build Back Better plan?"

This claim and similar ones have made their rounds all over social media. So let's VERIFY.

Our sources : the bill itself, Michele Nellenback from the Bipartisan Policy, and Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Under section 13002 – it states the National Motor Vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program is completely voluntary.

The first objective of the program is to test the design, acceptance, implementation, and financial sustainability of a national motor vehicle per-mile user fee.

"So instead of paying at the pump per gallon, you would pay based on the amount of miles you put on your car so the provisions in the bill are to allow folks to opt in to a pilot program an experiment basically to see how it would work," Michele Nellenback, from the Bipartisan Policy Center, said

Scott Hardin with DFA confirms their Motor Vehicle team has also not received any outreach from the federal government requesting they plan implementation of a mileage-based fee. He goes on to say, "Any move to create a nationwide fee based on mileage would have to be established through new, separate legislation. We would certainly alert Arkansans if we received any indication this is a possibility."

So we can VERIFY, this claim is false.

This pilot program is included in President Biden's Infrastructure Bill-- but it's voluntary, so there is not a requirement to pay a mileage fee.

The only way to create a nationwide mileage tax would be to pass a new bill.