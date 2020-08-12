VERIFY: How soon should you get tested for COVID-19 after being exposed?

COVID-19 guidelines have changed so much since this pandemic began earlier this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 guidelines have changed so much since this pandemic began earlier this year.

Because of that, questions are still being raised regarding coronavirus testing.

QUESTION:

A THV11 viewer asked, “How soon should a person get tested after they are exposed to someone who has COVID-19?”

ANSWER:

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health answered, saying, “After someone is exposed, someone should immediately go into quarantine.

We recommend getting tested about five days after exposure.

If you have COVID but get tested before then, you may not have enough of the virus to register a positive result if you get tested before the five days.”

