LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that Arkansas businesses are starting to reopen, you may come across screening questions that you’ll have to answer before you enter a gym, dentist or salon.

One question you would most definitely come across is: Have you had contact with someone who tested positive in the last 14 days?

A viewer asked us to clarify. For the answer, we turned to the Arkansas Department of Health.

“That would be ‘had contact in the last 14 days with someone who is actively infected.’” This means that person hasn’t been declared recovered yet. If the person has recovered at the time of contact with the person in question, it’s fine for you to enter the business.

Question 2: If a person has tested positive but has had mild symptoms, do you say yes? According to the Department of Health, the level of symptoms doesn’t matter. What matters is if they are currently infected and you’ve had contact with them. You should not go into the business.

What about a person who previously tested positive but has since tested negative? Health officials say they must meet criteria for being recovered, which is usually at least 10 days from the start of symptoms, at least three days without a fever and three days with symptoms improving or resolved.

Final question: If you are a nurse or healthcare provider and have worked with COVID patients, do you mark yes? ADH says if a healthcare provider or nurse was properly using personal protective equipment the entire time they interacted with COVID-19 patients, they are considered low risk and can mark no.

But only if they used PPE properly the entire time.

