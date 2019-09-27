ARKANSAS, USA — A viewer emailed us asking, "If Trump gets impeached, will Pence be our President?"

The answer is pretty simple.

The first sentence of the 25th Amendment reads:

"In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President."

But, the full House has to vote on articles of impeachment and get a majority vote to impeach a president.

Then, the impeachment trial moves to the Senate, in which two-thirds have to vote to convict.

If they do, the President is removed from office.

In this case, Republicans control the Senate and it is highly unlikely they would get a majority vote.

