No, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doesn't only last 8 months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As case counts begin to rise across the state, a lot of concern has grown around the length of time you are protected against COVID-19 if you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
VERIFY viewer Latonya Clay asks, “Is it true that the J&J vaccine only lasts for 8 months?” And, “If we took that shot should we take one of the other vaccines?”
The answer to both of those questions is no.
Our sources are Johnson & Johnson and the Arkansas Department of Health.
The confusion could be coming from an announcement Johnson & Johnson made earlier this month where they said the data from their vaccine study showed immune response lasted through at least eight months.
A spokesperson with ADH said, “People are likely conflating at least eight months with only eight months. As you can see in the below J&J release, eight months was the most recent time point they had in the study.”
We can VERIFY it is not true the J&J vaccine only lasts eight months and if you took that vaccine, you do not need to take one of the other ones.
