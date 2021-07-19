Yes, your mask needs to be covering both your nose and mouth

As COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas due to the delta variant, many are wondering how this affects mask wearing.

VERIFY viewer Deborah asked:

"When wearing a face mask, do you need to cover your nose and mouth or just your mouth? Most people I see only have their mouths covered."

According to the CDC, yes, when wearing a face mask, you should cover your mouth and nose— and make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face with no gaps.

COVID-19 is spread through the air and can be inhaled and exhaled through both the mouth and nose. When the mask isn’t covering the nose, the risk of contacting COVID-19 through the air becomes more likely.

When it comes to whether or not you need to still be wearing a mask or not, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said it depends on your vaccination status.

If you’re fully vaccinated, the CDC said you do not need to wear a mask in public.

If you’re unvaccinated, you should still wear a mask in public places.

“By not knowing who's vaccinated and who's not, we see what's happening. It’s going up in every state in the country because the behavior is not appropriate,” Dr. Agus said.

“People who are not vaccinated should be wearing a mask whenever they go out, but they're not."

It’s also important to note that masks are still federally required in airports as well as on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.