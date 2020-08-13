VERIFY: Is the Matthews Park in Greenbrier pond open to all ages?

The pond at Matthews Park in Greenbrier has raised plenty of questions.

GREENBRIER, Ark. — A lot of questions have been circulating around a community fishing pond.

When a viewer turned to us for clarification, we immediately began tracking down the answers.

The pond at Matthews Park in Greenbrier has raised plenty of questions.

A THV11 viewer called us asking two questions. The first, if there is an age restriction on the pond.

Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the pond is part of the AGFC community fishing program and is open to all ages, with no age restriction.

The viewer also wanted us to verify if is the pond is a catch and release or catch and keep pond.

“The limit on catfish is three, the limit on sunfish or brim as we commonly call them is 25 and the limit on trout when we stock trout during the winter months is five. Now, large-mouthed bass must be immediately released back to the water," Reid said.

If you would like more information about any of the Game and Fish community fishing ponds you can visit agfc.com.

Remember if you have something you’d like verified, we’d love to help.