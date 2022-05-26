No, guns aren’t banned at the NRA’s annual convention, but attendees can’t carry during Trump’s speech

The NRA did not ban guns from their annual meeting, but the Secret Service says guns can’t be carried where and when former President Donald Trump will be speaking.

The National Rifle Association, a gun rights advocacy group based in the U.S., is holding its annual meeting from May 27 through May 29 in Houston, Texas. The NRA's 2022 Annual Meetings and Exhibits is for NRA members and their families only, and features exhibits and speakers.

The meeting will go on as planned, despite it being held just days after a deadly mass shooting in Texas, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told KHOU. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The NRA issued a statement on May 25 condemning the “horrific and evil action.”

Some social media users have questioned what weapons policies might be in place during the meeting. One tweet said: “The NRA has a total gun ban at their convention this weekend because they know gun bans work.”

VERIFY viewer Amanda emailed to ask if guns are allowed at the event.

THE QUESTION

Are guns banned from the annual NRA convention?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, guns aren’t banned from the NRA convention in Houston. But, attendees can’t carry in the area where and when former President Donald Trump will be speaking.

WHAT WE FOUND

On Friday, May 27, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver an address at the National Rifle Association’s Annual Leadership Forum. The event is being held at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, and Trump will be speaking in the General Assembly Hall at the convention center.

According to a notice from the Secret Service, published on the NRA’s website, while Trump is in the General Assembly Hall, the Secret Service has jurisdiction over that location. There are several items that are prohibited from entering the hall, including firearms.

Ammunition, gun parts, holsters, and magazines are also on the list of prohibited items along with knives, pepper spray, toy guns, and backpacks. Individuals entering the hall will also be searched.

“No firearms have been allowed at a presidential event since the days of Ronald Reagan,” a Secret Service spokesperson told VERIFY via phone. “The NRA convention is no different.”

In 2018, guns were also prohibited during former Vice President Mike Pence’s address at the NRA annual meeting.

But, guns can be carried in other areas of the convention center.

According to the NRA, “During the 151st NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, personal firearms may be carried in the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRBCC) in accordance with Texas law. When carrying your firearm, always adhere to all federal, state, and local laws.”