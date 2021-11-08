No, this animal de-worming drug is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19

THV11 has received several questions about the safety of Ivermectin, a de-worming medication for horses and cows, and if it's used to treat COVID-19 in humans.

ARKANSAS, USA — A THV11 Verify viewer texted us with this question: "I have heard of some people taking the animal product Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19. Is this product safe?"

It's a topic we've touched on before, but with Arkansans claiming they've used Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus, let's Verify.

Our source - the FDA.

First off, what is Ivermectin?

It's a drug that's been approved to prevent parasites, mainly worms, in animals such as horses and cows.

It is approved in much smaller doses for humans to treat things like head lice and rosacea.

The FDA put out a report earlier this year with a blunt headline: "Why you should not use Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19."

According to the FDA, Ivermectin is not approved to treat or prevent viruses, including COVID-19.

The report goes on urging people to "never use medications intended for animals" reminding consumers that "taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm."

So we can Verify, Ivermectin is not an approved or suggested treatment for COVID-19.