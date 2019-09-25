ARKANSAS, USA — Several Arkansans have reached out with questions about cannibidiol (CBD), the popular compound derived from the cannabis plant, without the THC.

Many say it works, relieves pain, and calms.

Some studies in animals back that up, but ongoing research isn't yet complete.

Now, our VERIFY team wants to answer some of those questions.

1. Why does it cost so much?

It's a simple supply versus demand situation.

We can verify on the supply side, the imbalance is because hemp farming was generally illegal prior to the passage of the Farm Bill in December 2018. We are just now in the first full growing season for new crops.

As for demand, consumers want more natural treatments to better their health. The cost will likely go down over time.

2. Is it addictive?

The World Health Organization says, "CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential . . . There is no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD."

So we can verify, it is not addictive.

3. Do you need a prescription?

No, but you'll want to buy from a reputable retailer who can show you copies of what's in the product.

We can verify that right now, the only CBD product approved by the FDA is a prescription oil called Epidiolex. It's approved to treat epilepsy.

