No, people aren't going door-to-door to pass out face masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you seen those viral Facebook posts warning about chemical-spiked masks being used to rob people?

We received several questions from viewers about this. So, let's VERIFY.

There's a screenshot that warns the public that people are going door to door passing out masks – claiming it's part of a new local government initiative.

It's not true and it's an old post making its rounds on social media, yet again.

According to this Snopes article, the hoax originally began circulating on Facebook in early 2020.

One of the most alarming parts about the post is this – where it says the person will ask you to put the mask on, that's been doused with chemicals that will allegedly make you pass out.

The Pine Bluff Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday, verifying the message is not from them and saying they are unaware of any incidents like this happening in Pine Bluff.

The department goes on to say that they do not recommend taking a mask that is not in its original manufacturer's packaging from anyone, especially not a stranger.

Not because they're worried about chemicals, but simply because we're in a pandemic and you can't be sure if the person has already gotten germs on the mask.

So we can VERIFY, this claim is FALSE.