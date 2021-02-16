VERIFY: Does Texas have an independent power grid, and what does that mean?

People have begun to focus on Texas' independent power grid amidst rolling power outages in response to the state's grid failing to meet the demand.

As millions find themselves without power for a second day because of record-breaking winter storms in the south, some have wondered why Texas isn’t turning to other states to help its power supply. A common answer in social media comments is that Texas has an independent power grid, but is that true and what does that actually mean for Texas residents?

THE QUESTION

Does Texas have an independent power grid? What does that mean?

THE ANSWER

Yes, most of Texas’ power supply is connected to a grid entirely within state lines. It is one of three power grids in the country: a western power grid, an eastern power grid and the Texas grid.

That means that Texas isn’t connected to the grids of other states and thus can’t borrow power from them.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) manages Texas’ grid, which is about 90% of the state’s electrical load. ERCOT explains in a short YouTube video that the Texas grid is independent from the country’s two other electrical grids that cover the eastern and western United States.

An EPA map shows that most of the Texas panhandle and parts of eastern Texas are a part of the Eastern Interconnect and the El Paso area is a part of the Western Interconnect. The rest of Texas is in what’s called the Texas Interconnect. The entire grid is contained within Texas.

About 2:10 into an ERCOT video about its history, ERCOT explained that Texas has an independent grid because of its response to the 1935 Federal Power Act. The law gave the federal government authority to regulate power companies that engaged in interstate commerce. So Texas power companies agreed not to sell power outside of Texas, which allowed them the ability to avoid federal regulation.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration explains the power grids are interconnected to help “maintain the reliability of the grid by providing multiple routes for power to flow and allowing generators to supply electricity to many load centers. This redundancy helps prevent transmission line or power plant failures from causing interruptions in service to retail customers.”

It further explains balancing authorities manage regional systems to ensure electrical supply is always able to meet demand. “Balancing authorities maintain appropriate operating conditions for the electric system by ensuring that a sufficient supply of electricity is available to serve expected demand, which includes managing transfers of electricity with other balancing authorities.”

ERCOT is unique in its role serving as both a balancing authority and an interconnection. And unfortunately because ERCOT is an interconnection itself, it cannot manage a transfer of electricity from another balancing authority. There is no connection that can be used for that transfer.

And that’s the problem for Texas right now. There is currently not enough power being generated in Texas to meet the current demand, which has caused ERCOT to call for rotating outages in a recent news release.