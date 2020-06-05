LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 has truly shaken up the nation. The virus has raised questions many of us never even thought about. Like, for instance, if dry cleaning your clothes will be able to kill the virus.

A sign sitting in front of a Little Rock dry cleaners reads, “YES WE’RE OPEN. DRY CLEANING CAN KILL VIRUSES.”

It’s raised plenty of questions. Is it true?

The Arkansas Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control said the heat from the pressing, steaming and ironing that happens as part of the dry cleaning process is generally a reliable method to kill germs.

However, there’s no reason to dry clean clothes that don’t need dry cleaning based on their care instructions—regular machine washing of clothes is adequate at killing viruses like COVID19.

According to the CDC’s website, COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person in close contact via respiratory droplets.

When it comes to routine cleaning and disinfecting your clothes, the CDC recommends you use disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry from an ill person.

To minimize the possibility of dispersing the virus through the air, do not shake dirty laundry.

Wash items using the warmest water setting if possible and dry the items completely.

Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.

