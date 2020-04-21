TOLEDO, Ohio — We all have to eat. But experts say we should keep those grocery store trips few and far between — for now — to stop the spread.

That, along with several food processing plants being shut down across the country because employees got the virus, had at least one viewer wondering about the food supply chain.

The first part of this claim is the idea that you can catch COVID-19 from food.

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski said probably not.

"We know that this virus tends to be heat-sensitive," he said. "It's actually fairly cold-stable so we know it can exist in cold environments longer than it can exist in hot environments. But we know that the normal cooking process generally keeps people safe from protecting the virus."

Food also comes in packaging, so what about the claim that you can inadvertently pick up the virus by picking up containers?

"Anything can constitute a surface," Kaminski said. "Anything from your countertop to a door handle, to items in your bathroom, to clothing. So there are other ways and food is a way that should be considered because we know that other viruses and bacteria can live on food for a period of time."

The Food and Drug Administration hasn't found any evidence of that yet, putting bluntly on its website, "there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19."

So both of these claims are FALSE. Just make sure you're cleaning and cooking your food properly.

