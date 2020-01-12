VERIFY: Do you have to wear a mask outside in Arkansas?

Many are still confused about the ins and outs of Arkansas's mask mandate, including where masks should be worn while in public.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson was on national news this weekend talking about Arkansas’s mask mandate.

Hutchinson mentioned the hesitancy about arresting those not abiding by the statewide mandate that has been in place for four months now.

“There’s a warning that's given,” he said of what’s being done.

“We're working with our officials to increase that education part of it.”

VIEWER QUESTION:

“I see many people wearing masks outdoors with no one close to them. Is that really necessary? I was told early on in the pandemic that fresh air is good for us.”

ANSWER:

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, face coverings are required outdoors if there is a possibility of either exposing or being exposed to COVID-19 to non-household members.

However, if there is enough space to practice social distancing, a mask isn’t required.