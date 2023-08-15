A new scam is making the rounds on Facebook. How to spot it: VERIFY

Users reported receiving a strange message that appears to be from Facebook threatening to disable their accounts if they don't "verify" personal information.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alarming new message going around Facebook is threatening to disable user accounts if they don't hand over personal information to "verify" their account.

The message tells users they posted content on their page that misleads users and that their accounts will be disabled if they don't confirm their account details, including personal information, within 24 hours. People who have received this message contacted WCNC Charlotte's Verify team to find out of it's real or a potential scam.

This latest message pops up in your inbox claiming that you posed something using someone else's fake name or shared misleading content.

THE ANSWER

No, this is not a real post, and, in fact, it's a scam Facebook states if you get suspicious message claiming to be from Facebook, don't click on the links

OUR SOURCES

Tom Bartholomy, President of the Better Business Bureau in Charlotte

Facebook

WHAT WE FOUND

"This is not how they would alert you that you made a foul to their security calls," Bartholomy said.



Bartholomy said this is just one of the latest scams going around on Facebook.



"They want you to click on a link, and at that point, they are going to ask you to enter some personal information to verify that you are really the Facebook user that we think you are," Bartholomy said. "That's what they are after. They harvest your data."

Facebook's help center says users should always be leery of messages from unknown users.



"If you get a suspicious email or text or social media message claiming to be from Facebook, don't click any links or attachments," the company said. "First, check in your Facebook settings whether it came from Facebook."



To spot these scams you can scan this post for any spelling or grammar errors, which are big red flags if you spot them. Also, just taking a look at the link, you can see if it doesn't have words saying Facebook or is parent company, Meta, in it.

"That won't take any time at all," Bartholomy said. "Once you hover over that to look for Facebook or Meta. It's just code because they know the majority of people don't know you could expose that just by hovering over it."

