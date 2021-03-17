VERIFY: There’s no EIP tax return, but homeless might qualify for $1,400 stimulus

There are ways to get an EIP card mailed to you, even if you don't have a mailing address.

A social media user’s tweet went wild online with a call to action to spread the word for how homeless people could access the latest $1,400 stimulus checks.

The tweet, however, gets a few of the key details wrong in explaining how homeless people can actually access the relief money.

THE QUESTION

Can a homeless person go into an IRS office, fill out an “EIP return” and then get a $1,400 debit card?

WHY WE ARE VERIFYING

The tweet has been shared hundreds of thousands of times in recent days, urged on with a message to “retweet!”

THE ANSWER

No, the IRS says, there is no such thing as an EIP, or Economic Impact Payment, tax return. But the homeless might get a stimulus payment if they meet requirements set out in the American Rescue Plan.

WHAT WE FOUND

Although appearing well-intended, the viral tweet is missing key details. For one, an IRS spokesman explained, no one can show up at an IRS office without an appointment — a policy in place even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify for a stimulus check, you must be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident alien, not be someone else’s dependent, have a valid Social Security number and not exceed the income limits outlined in the American Rescue Plan. All the details can be found here.

For the third stimulus check, you must have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return. Unlike the first two stimulus payouts, this time there is no non-filer status for those who earned too little to do a tax return. But if you received non-filer status in the previous rounds of stimulus, relax: you still get the money.

And if you make an IRS appointment, don’t expect to walk out with a debit card loaded with stimulus bucks. “Certainly nobody is going to be handing you that amount of money at an IRS center,” the spokesman said.

Instead, watch your mail like a hawk for a stimulus check or debit card, the IRS advises. The EIP card will come in a white envelope with a U.S. Treasury seal. And if you get a card, pay attention to the fees listed.

Homeless people can get a P.O. box from a local post office if approved by the postmaster and if they meet one of these conditions: the window clerk or postmaster knows the person, an unknown applicant submits a proper ID, or the person provides a verifiable point of contact such as a shelter or charitable institution. If a homeless person can’t meet any of those requirements, the U.S. Postal Service can provide general delivery service, which the person can pick up at the post office.