VERIFY: How to get coronavirus information from nursing homes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people with loved ones in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have many concerns about COVID-19 cases being reported within.

One viewer reached to our Verify team saying he received an automated message from Cottage Lane Health and Rehab, where his father is a resident, that there had been multiple positive COVID-19 cases but he wasn’t able to get any other requested information.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there is a public website where anyone is able to find information regarding reported positive coronavirus cases at nursing homes and care facilities in Arkansas.

Based on the information from the website, we tracked 13 residents with positive cases of the virus currently at the facility in question.

When we reached out to Cottage Lane, the director explained that the facility does use a computer-generated system that notifies families with loved ones in the facility anytime a COVID-19 case is reported.