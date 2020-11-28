VERIFY: No refund for Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor concert in North Little Rock?

A viewer reached out to us claiming Simmons Bank Arena was holding their money after Maroon 5's 2020 concert never happened. So we reached out for answers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of big events, like concerts, have been forced to cancel or reschedule.

A viewer reached out to our Verify team with concerns about a concert at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The THV11 viewer wrote:

"I had tickets to the Maroon 5 Meghan Trainor concert in August in Little Rock. This concert has not been rescheduled and Simmons Bank Arena has not issued a refund and I don't think they intend to. Why can they keep my money and how long can they keep my money? I understand if the concert was to be rescheduled because of an illness of the performer or an emergency, but there is no reschedule in sight."

We reached out to a spokesperson from Simmons Bank Arena for answers.

They verify this claim is false, saying, "The concert rescheduled from August 2020 to August 18, 2021."

The spokesperson went on to say, "We postponed the show due to obvious reasons, but when they rescheduled it for August, anyone who purchased a ticket and wanted a refund could do so at the point of purchase."

If you take a look at the arena's website, you'll find the new dates and see Meghan Trainor is no longer included in the package.