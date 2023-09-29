VERIFY: Is it OK to not rake fall leaves?

While most people choose to rake up falling leaves, some experts say leaving them on the ground could be good for your lawn.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most leaves are still on the tress across the Carolinas but they'll be falling soon as the weather turns cool.

While most people choose to rake their fall leaves, there have been some reports indicating that leaving those leaves on the ground could actually serve a better purpose. But should you rake up the leaves or let them decompose to serve as a natural fertilizer?

Betz said when it comes to leaves falling-they can act like a fertilizer if you keep them on the ground

"Their natural decay kind of acts as a fertilizer," Betz explained. "So that's going to help those trees. It's also a habitat for animals and pollinators and all that stuff."

The National Audubon Society also said leaves are important because when they rot, they enrich the soil. That provides places for bugs and birds to forage for food. However, if you are in an urban setting, you don't want to have leaves all over your grass, especially after you aerate and seed.

Betz said the seeds won't germinate, so you need to rake up the leaves. But instead of throwing them away, pile them up at the base of a tree or in places where there's already much, like a flower bed or garden.

So there’s no single answer as to the best way to handle fallen leaves. But if you can put them to good use, the birds and the bees will thank you!

