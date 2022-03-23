Yes, you can vote in upcoming elections without a Real ID

Arkansas legislators passed several laws recently, which could change the way we vote. That's resulted in many asking if you need a real ID to do so.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas legislators have passed several laws recently, which could change the way we vote.

This led to questions from many that wondered what materials would be needed before heading to the polls and casting a vote.

THV11 viewer Valerie King asked--"Will registered voters be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections if they do not have a Real ID?"

"The answer is absolutely not. You don't have to have a Real ID to vote," said Scott Hardin with the DFA.

A recent law, that's currently blocked in the courts, would require a voter to provide a copy of their photo ID before their ballot is accepted. Despite that, a regular driver's license still works fine.

According to the Pulaski County Clerk's Office, a person will be asked to show identification at the poll but that does not necessarily have to be a photo ID.

The Secretary of State's office said that identification could take the form of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or any similar document.

If you cannot present an identifying document at the polling place, you're still eligible to vote by provisional ballot.

The only reasons a person will need to show a Real ID is to fly or to enter a federal building, but you still have a year until that requirement goes into effect.

So, we can VERIFY, YES, a registered voter will be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections without a Real ID."