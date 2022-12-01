Yes, you should avoid contact with pets if you have COVID-19

As the COVID-19 surge continues around Arkansas, there’s growing concern among pet owners about whether they can spread the virus to their own pets.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the COVID-19 surge continues to impact the state, there’s growing concern over how the virus is spread.

A THV11 VERIFY viewer asked: “If you test positive for COVID and you have pets, should you stay away from them?

As hard as it may be to do, the answer is YES.

Our sources: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to Danyelle McNeill of the Arkansas Department of Health, health officials recommend that owners who have tested positive for COVID-19 should avoid contact with their pets.

“The recommendation is to isolate from your pets while you are ill, although I understand it is very difficult thing to do since our pets provide comfort to us when we are not feeling well," McNeill said. "We do know that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to many other animals, including dogs and cats, and that in some instances these animals may get sick and show symptoms similar to those in humans, but rarely are they as severe.”

The CDC also advises pet owners to avoid contact with their animals, just like they would other people if they are sick with COVID-19.

Health officials with the CDC consider contact to consist of: petting, snuggling, kissing, licking, sharing food, and sleeping in the same bed.

So we can VERIFY, yes, you should try your best to avoid contact with your pet if you have contracted COVID-19.

If your pet is sick and you think it may be COVID-19, you should call your veterinarian.